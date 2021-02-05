Golden Globe 2021 Nominations: 'Hamilton', 'Soul' And 'Onward' Makers Share Gratitude Note

On February 3, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced the 78th Annual Golden Globe Nominations. The announcement was done by Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson in a virtual event, owing to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. This year, movies from streaming platform Disney+Hotstar made their space in the nomination list. Lin Manuel Miranda's Hamilton, Dan Scanlon and Kori Rae's Onward and Pete Docter's Soul were also nominated for Golden Globes 2021. The makers of the film shared their gratitude for the nominations.

Lin Manuel Miranda shares gratitude note for Hamilton

So grateful we got to share #Hamilfilm with you on @disneyplus so you can watch it whenever you want.

Thank you for honoring the work of this incredible cast and crew, @goldenglobes. Grateful grateful grateful. -LMM https://t.co/voiCEgpAGk — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 3, 2021

Dan Scanlon and Kori Rae's 'Onward'

Dan Scanlon and Kori Rae, the director and the producer of Onward, delighted at the nomination for Best animated feature shared their joy, “A heartfelt thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press for honouring our film this morning. While the genesis of this film is deeply personal we know that many shares in the dream of spending one more day with a lost loved one no longer here. But that is only half of our story. What we hoped would imprint on our audience was the importance of this moment and making sure to tell those we hold dear just how much they mean to us. To our extremely talented crew and cast members, we share this nomination and our profound gratitude with all of you.”. Watch the trailer of the movie.

Pete Docter's Soul

Creators, Pete Docter, Kemp Powers, Dana Murray shared their views on how the film Soul had been a true delight to work on and expressed their views on the nomination for Best Animated feature saying, “Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for their recognition of our film this morning. Our cast and crew is an exceptionally talented group of artists that poured their hearts into this film and we share this nomination with all of them. To see audiences of all ages, all over the world, embrace this film has been a true delight. This past year has been full of challenges but what we hoped people would experience through Joe Gardner’s journey is that there can be so much awe and purpose in simply being present for the everyday parts of this complicated and beautiful life.”

