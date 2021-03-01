Golden Globes 2021: 'Schitt's Creek' Bags 'Best Television Series - Comedy' Award

Popular Canadian sitcom, Schitt's Creek has won the 'Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy' award at Golden Globes 2021. Created by father and son duo, Eugene and Dan Levy, the satire comedy-drama beat fellow nominations, Emily in Paris, The Flight Attendant, The Great and Ted Lasso. The show received five nominations at the Golden Globes this year, bagging two of them. Hosted by Tina Fey from New York City's Rainbow Room and Amy Poehler from Beverly Hills' The Beverly Hilton ballroom on Sunday, Dan Levy was presented his Golden Globe virtually.

While accepting the prestigious award, Dan Levy congratulated the "amazing" cast and crew of Schitt's Creek. Wishing the team for the milestone, the actor said, "The incredible work you all did over these past six seasons has taken us to places we never thought would be possible". He further shared that he is grateful to the team and CBC for the huge achievement. Helmed by Eugene and Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek's cast stars Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy, Emily Hampshire, among many others.

Watch Dan Levy's acceptance speech at Golden Globes 2021

Schitt's Creek's Awards

Apart from 'Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy', Schitt's Creek also bagged 'Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy'. Lead star Catherina O'Hara won the award by beating nominees Lily Collins from Emily in Paris, The Great's Elle Fanning, Kaley Cuoco from The Flight Attendant and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist star Jane Levy. Catherina O'Hara played a former soap opera star with a fondness for fabulous outfits, Moira Rose on the much-loved show.

Earlier, the Canadian series dominated the Emmys 2020 by winning nine awards. Schitt's Creek's awards for Emmys 2020 included Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series - Eugene Levy, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series - Catherine O'Hara, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series - Daniel Levy, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series - Annie Murphy, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series - Daniel Levy and Andrew Cividino, Outstanding Contemporary Costumes, and Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series.

