Golden Globes 2021: Spike Lee's Children Satchel & Jackson Become Golden Globe Ambassadors

Spike Lee’s children have been chosen as this year’s Golden Globe Ambassadors. Lee’s children Satchel and Jackson will help present the awards at the Golden Globes 2021. Moreover, as Golden Ambassadors Satchel and Jackson have also chosen the charities, they will be donating the HFPA’s grant to.

Spike Lee’s children Jackson and Satchel are 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors

2021 Golden Globes took place on Sunday, February 28, 2021. The televised award ceremony was hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. At this year’s Golden Globes Hollywood director and writer Spike Lee’s children Satchel and Jackson were chosen as Golden Globe Ambassadors. Jackson and Satchel are the first people of colour ambassadors and will help presenting the awards this year.

Spike Lee’s daughter is Golden Globes’ first openly queer ambassador. According to Fox News’ report, Satchel chose to partner with NY’s Callen Lorde-Community Health Centre. Talking about teaming up with the community centre, Satchel said that it is an honour for her to be able to shine a spotlight on the doctors and nurses at Callen-Lorde who worked tirelessly to care for everybody and especially people of colour, the LGBTQ+ community.

Also read | Golden Globes 2021: 'Schitt's Creek' Bags 'Best Television Series - Comedy' Award

Whereas, Spike Lee’s son Jackson chose to team up with Big Brothers Big Sisters, a charity that helps people form positive relationships with their one-to-one mentorship programs for young adults thus strengthening the youth. Talking about choosing Big Brothers Big Sisters as his charity, Jackson said his dad as a mentor inspired him to choose the NGO as Golden Globes’ first Black male ambassador.

In an Instagram post, Spike Lee even spoke about his children being chosen as Golden Globe Ambassadors. Along with a picture of Satchel and Jackson, Lee wrote, “Tonya And I Are Very Proud Of Our Grown Children Satchel And Jackson To Be The Ambassadors For Tonight's Golden Globe Awards. However, The Hollywood Foreign Press Must Understand That Diversity Is Needed Amongst Their Voting Members. As Buggin' Out Said "Put Some Brothas (And Sistas) Up On Da Wall". Good Luck To All The Nominees”.

Also read | Golden Globe 2021: Catherina O'Hara Bags First Golden Globe For 'Schitt's Creek'

Satchel and Jackson’s chosen charities will receive a grant of 25,000 from the HFPA. HFPA stands for Hollywood Foreign Press Association and chooses the winners every year. Before Spike Lee’s children, Edirs Alba’s daughter Isan Elba, Pierce Brosnan’s sons Dylan and Paris Brosnan, and Jamie Foxx’s Corinne Foxx have been Golden Globe Ambassadors.

Also read | Golden Globes 2021: Everything You Need To Know About The Event

Also read | Lee Isaac Chung's Minari Up For Foreign-language Film Gong At Golden Globes; All About It

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.