'Gossip Girl' Reboot: All We Know About The Show That Is Going To Release In 2020

Gossip Girl, the famous show that ran for 6 seasons from 2007 to 2012, is going to be rebooted and will be returning to your TV screens. Ever since the Gossip Girl reboot has been announced, the big question that the fans are asking is whether the cast members from the original show will feature in the Gossip Girl reboot. For those who love the characters of Serena van der Woodsen, Blair Waldorf, Dan Humphrey, Nate Archibald, and Chuck Bass, can never like others playing those roles. That is when the makers of the show confirmed that the show will not be a remake but will be a new take on the show.

In a recent interview with an entertainment show, the producer of the Gossip Girl reboot, Joshua Safran, answered a few questions about the series. When Safran was asked about the involvement of Chace Crawford, Ed Westwick, Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, and Penn Badgley in the series, he said that they will be mentioned in the series but whether these stars will return or not is unclear. He also added that other characters will also be mentioned in the series.

In addition to this, he confirmed that characters talking about Serena, Blair, Chuck, and Dan and also will narrate the story of what happened to Dan Humphrey. He also added that Penn, who played Dan, is still pending to come on board the project as he has not asked yet due to his availability. Joshua also added that if any old characters are ready to come back, he will be more than happy to have them as they still exist in the Gossip Girl universe.

Joshua Safran also shared the details of the former lead characters and also said that the show is set in the same high schools as the original Gossip Girl. He also added that their uniforms will be the same and the set pieces will also be the same. The only thing that will change is the residences as the characters move from the Upper East Side to Brooklyn.

