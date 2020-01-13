'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega' January 12 Written Update: Guddan Catches The Kidnapper

Zee TV's popular show, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega, is managing to keep the audiences on the edge of their seats with its interesting twists and turns. The popular show, featuring Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead, is going through a phase of renaissance, where the budding romance between Guddan and AJ seems to be catching the attention of the viewers and has left them wanting for more. Here is all you need to know about Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega's January 12 episode.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega written update for January 12

In yesterday's episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega, Guddan comes downstairs and informs everyone that AJ has not come. Dadi becomes angry on hearing this and asks why is AJ showing so much tantrum on just a mere spilling of a juice. However, Guddan tells Dadi to give her AJ's share of blessings which she will convey to him. Even though Durga interrupts, Dadi says that Guddan is right. Dadi decides to bless Guddan first. When AJ returns, Dadi blasts him because of leaving his wife alone. Everyone is surprised by AJ's return just when Dadi was about to start her rituals. AJ realizes his mistake and tells Guddan that he wore the shirt gifted by her to ask for her forgiveness.

Perv's plan gets foiled

Durga thinks if AJ is falling in love with Guddan. Dadi is extremely happy with AJ joining the ceremony and also praises his shirt. However, immediately after the rituals are done, AJ leaves and when he is stopped by Guddan, he tells her that if all this drama is over, she should go catch her kidnapper. Perv picks up the box and contemplates burning it in his room. But just as he is about to burn it, Dadi comes there and his plan gets foiled. Guddan gets hold of the box with the help of Saru and is convinced that she will catch the kidnapper now while Perv smirks.

