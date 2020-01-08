'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega' Written Update January 7: Saraswati And Antara Join Hands

Zee TV's Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega is managing to keep the audience enthralled with its interesting twists and turns. The popular show, starring Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead, is going through a phase of renaissance, where the budding romance between Guddan and AJ seems to be catching the attention of the viewers. Here is all you need to know about Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega's January 7 episode.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega written update for January 7

In yesterday's episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega, Guddan wakes up in the middle of the night, fearing danger to her unborn child. A worried Guddan picks up her phone, to dial and see if Antara is still in the jail; but, at the right moment, AJ comes and consoles her, putting her to sleep. In the morning, Saraswati gets a call from Antara, an appalled Saraswati, picks up the call. At the end of the conversation, Saraswati agrees to support Antara in her vicious plan against Guddan. On the other hand, AJ along with Jindal family, plan a party for Guddan. A surprised and ecstatic Guddan spends some time with AJ and Jindal family. In the middle of the party, AJ gets a call, which forces him to leave the party halfway.

What to expect in the upcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega

In the upcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega, Guddan seems to be disturbed with AJ's cryptic behaviour. A worried Guddan somehow finds out that AJ has been in touch with Antara. She reportedly sees AJ and Antara together, which upsets her. According to media reports, a heartbreaking separation between Guddan and AJ is on the cards.

