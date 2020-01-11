Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Written Update January 10: Akshay Is Furious At Guddan

In the previous episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Akshay got concerned after learning that Guddan did not reach her father’s home. After that, he received a call from the hospital and heard that Guddan got admitted. He got shocked after knowing that Guddan was being aborted by the doctor, which also took her by shock. But the doctor had teamed with Antara and showed them the CCTV footage of Guddan signing the papers as Akshat betrayed her. But in reality, Antara misused the technology for her benefit and manipulated the footage.

The doctor tried to brainwash Akshat

In the last episode, Guddan tried to convince Akshat that CCTV footage was not real. She kept begging and asked him to trust her. But the doctor said that the technology could not be wrong when he realised that Guddan was not accepting that she signed. The doctor also brainwashed Akshat by saying that. Guddan cried frantically. Akshat got furious and left the hospital. But she could not stop him with saline-injected to her nerves.

Saru became dramatic and accused Guddan, Dadi left from there. Lakshmi, on the other hand, consoled her to sleep. In the next scene, Antara told Saru about celebrating her success with Guddan’s hurtful pictures. Antara revealed her plan to her. Meanwhile, Guddan woke up with shock and decided to convince Akshat. The doctor tried stopping her but she got angry and warned to sue them because of their actions. When Dadi was crying, Lakshmi consoled her and asked to visit Guddan in hospital.

Akshat said he hates Guddan

Lakshmi also revealed that she felt something was not right. Durga and Lakshmi asked Dadi to take care, while Saru entered the room. She kept repeating about Guddan’s actions and showed the forensic reports to them. At the same time, Guddan arrived home and witnessed Akshat crying for the lost baby. He started blaming Guddan, while Guddan was stuck to her point. She tried explaining that she did not abort their baby. But Akshat said he hated her and would hate her till his last breath. This devastated her.



