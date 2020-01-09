Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega Written Update January 8: Guddan Catches AJ And Antara Hugging

Zee TV's popular show, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega, is managing to keep the audiences enthralled with its interesting twists and turns. The popular show, featuring Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead, is going through a phase of renaissance, where the budding romance between Guddan and AJ seems to be catching the attention of the viewers. Here is all you need to know about Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega's January 8 episode.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega written update for January 8

In yesterday's episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega, Guddan found out about AJ and Antara's illicit affair. Guddan, who in all happiness was enjoying her moment of glory, after AJ's love confession, seemed worried as she realised AJ took her phone to work by mistake.

An anxious Guddan, along with Durga, left to return AJ his phone. On the way, they realised AJ was not at his workplace. A curious Guddan asked Durga to track his whereabouts. In a shocking moment, Guddan found AJ and Antara hugging each other. An angry Guddan left the scene in disguise.

What to expect from the forthcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega

In tonight's episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega, viewers can expect a disappointed Guddan, leaving Jindal house in all sadness and grim. Though AJ tries to stop her from leaving, a determined Guddan leaves the house, announcing her separation with AJ.

Meanwhile, a lonesome Guddan will be attacked by Antara in tonight's episode, who will reportedly hide her in a secret location. If the reports are to go by, Guddan and her unborn child's life is in danger, as Antara and Saraswati are behind their life.

