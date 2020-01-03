Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega Written Update: Antara Tries To Kill Guddan

One of the most-watched television series of all time, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega chronicles the story of a 20-year-old girl, who makes a mess of every opportunity that comes her way and therefore people have lost all hopes on her. Helmed by Vaibhav Singh, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega stars Kanika Mann, Nishant Malkani and Shweta Mahadik in the leading roles. Here is what happened in the latest episode of the much popular show.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega written update

In the latest episode, Guddan challenged Antara to throw her out of the house and get her arrested within 24 hours. An angry Antara expressed her anger on the television remote and decides to kill Guddan and her baby. Meanwhile, Guddan expressed her disappointment with Antara’s return to Akshat, late at night. However. Akshat tried to cheer-up Guddan and showed her the baby's cradle, to which Guddan got emotional.

Later, Saru became suspicious of Antara's intentions and enquired about it. However, Antara ordered Saru to mind her own business and stay out of it. Meanwhile, Antara called a person informing him that she got the poison packet. The anonymous person informed Antara that anybody who consumed the poison will die in a few seconds. An evil-minded Antara decided to spike Guddan’s food and kill her baby. But before that, Antara ran into Guddan, who taunted her for being devastated with the news of her pregnancy. As the show proceeded, Antara tried to kill Guddan, as she mixed the poisonous raisins in Gajar Halwa. Later, Antara spied on Guddan, as she fed the poisonous halwa to Dadi and Lakshmi. However, Guddan found something suspicious and noticed Antara spying on her.

