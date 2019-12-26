'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega' Written Update December 25: Vikrant Kidnaps Guddan

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega is a family-drama show. The story revolves around a girl, who gets married to an old man and becomes a mother-in-law of three women younger than her. In the previous episode, the robbers identified Guddan. Laxmi and Durga tried to escape from the bank. AJ unmasked himself in front of Guddan, and the latter was shocked. Read all the highlights and the written update of the episode telecasted on December 25, 2019.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega written update of December 25, 2019:

The episode started with Guddan and AJ, who had a face-off with each other in the locker room of the bank. Guddan seemed concerned for AJ. They planned to get out of the situation but one of the robbers caught them red-handed. AJ and Guddan with their intelligence successfully saved everyone from the goons. Police started tracking the goons as Guddan kept her phone in their bag. Vikrant kidnapped Guddan and an angry AJ said that he will not spare him this time. Durga informed about Guddan's kidnap to Daadi.

Vikrant threated Guddan but the latter started laughing. She informed him that AJ is following him and will save her for sure. They chased each other for a while. Alisha and Daadi were searching for the keys to leave and Revati took the keys. Revati said that she is leaving for a party. Revati also expressed her happiness after hearing that Vikrant might kill Guddan. Alisha threatened her and took back the keys form her. Meanwhile, AJ requested Vikrant to leave Guddan. Guddan and AJ constantly tried to save each other. Frustrated Vikrant shot a bullet in the air. The episode ended with Vikranyt saying that he will soon end their love story.

