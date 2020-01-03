'Air India Will Be Operational Till Its Privatisation Process', Assures Civil Aviation Min

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday, January 2, while speaking at a meeting with the Air India employees' Union, reassured them that AI will be operational till its privatisation process is complete. According to the Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA), the meeting was called to have a constructive dialogue and to address the genuine concerns of the employees.

The ICPA further in its statement mentioned that Puri, during the meeting, expressed displeasure over pilots and engineers who have demanded that the airline waive off their notice period. The union further added that according to the minister, pilots and engineers are required to run the airline.

ICPA writes letter to Puri

The ICPA had written a letter to the Civil Aviation Minister last week. They had mentioned, "It is unfair for the Government of India to keep us bonded with the notice period while we are not being paid on time and our dues are not cleared."

Earlier on Monday, an Air India official had stated that the national carrier will be forced to shut down if a concrete solution to save the company is not found. Referring to it, the union had written, "With this uncertainty over the survival of our national carrier and with no ''Plan B'', we request you to ensure that we are not treated like bonded labour and allow us to quit Air India without serving the notice period and clear all our dues immediately."

65 pilots tender resignation

Air India is surviving on repeated taxpayer bailouts by the government while it reels under a debt load of near Rs 58,000 crores. The government has been planning to sell the cash-strapped company and has set an aim to do so by March 2020. Currently, there are 800 pilots in the union. However, according to the letter by the ICPA, 65 pilots have already tendered their resignation and are serving the six-month notice period.

Plans to privatise Air India

According to the Central Government, it has infused funds to the tune of Rs 30,520.21 crore in Air India from the financial year 2011-12 till December this year. However, repeated bailout attempts have failed to get the carrier back on its feet. The government is drawing plans to privatise the carrier but has so far failed to get it through. The main hurdle that experts say has derailed the carrier's privatisation plan is investor scare of its oversized staff and debt obligations.

