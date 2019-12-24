Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega Written Update December 23; Guddan Tries To Rob A Bank

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega aired its latest episode on December 23, 2019. The episode sees Guddan impersonate a Santa in an attempt to commit a bank robbery. Here is the written update of how it went:

The opening

The scene opens with Guddan disguised as a Santa Claus pulling an autorickshaw by a bank. Aware of her evil intentions, she asks God for forgiveness and believes that God knows the reason why the sin has to be committed. She is also grateful to Alisha for letting her have the Santa Claus costume which would ultimately assist her in committing the crime. She manages to successfully get through the entrance. After having some second thoughts, she decides to proceed with the act. The security guard who was earlier shown interacting with somebody outside the gate spots Guddan and walks in to question her. The two have a back and forth with Guddan trying to convince him that she has travelled from far off and that she was there as part of the Christmas celebrations. After failing to convince the guard to let her go forward, she says she needs to use the restroom.

Vikrant follows Gundan to the bank

Vikrant is also present on the scene recognises her and vows to expose her. Guddan goes to the restroom and tries to convince herself that everything is going to be fine. She also pulls out her gun to do a rehearsal. Guddan says she does not have any option and takes her gun to rob the bank after offering the guard chocolate to faint him.

Alisha and Dadi prays back home

Alisha is shown worried at home with her Dadi. Alisha prays to God to help bring AJ and Guddan back home. However, Revati believes no one can save Guddan this time.

AJ watches Guddan as she robs the bank

Guddan locks the door of the branch and threatens everyone with her gun. Guddan reveals that she is doing everything as planned and she just needs a lot of money. Vikrant shows AJ all of this through a CCTV and says he is just getting started. AJ loses his temper and promises to kill Vikrant for what he has done. Vikrant also reveals that he had spilt some itching powder in her braid when he collided with her in the bank. Guddan asks everyone present to say that everything is fine. Her beard starts to fall off, revealing her real identity and leaving everyone in shock.

