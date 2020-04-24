'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Cast Shoots An Episode From Home Amid Lockdown

Owning to the Coronavirus pandemic, the shoots of both the film industry and television industry across the globe have been halted. However, several popular talk show hosts in the west have been trying their best to keep their fans entertained by shooting from their respective homes.

Zee TV's Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega's cast also decided to join the bandwagon as they attempted to shoot an episode from their respective homes too. The star cast of the show also confirmed the news in an interview with an online portal.

Also Read | What Is 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Cast Up To During Coronavirus Lockdown?

Also Read | Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Written Update Mar 23: Avinash & Ganga Get Insulted At The Party

Star cast of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega tried their hands at shooting from home

One of Zee TV's highly popular shows Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega's star cast recently attempted to shoot an episode from their homes amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Recently, an online portal reached out to some of the actors from the show to confirm the news. Nishant Malkani, who plays the male lead in the daily soap, revealed that they shot a trial episode and hope for it to run smoothly.

He further said that all the actors have been shooting from their mobile phones within the confines of their homes. He also stated that later, all the independent videos will be patched together, making them appear as if they have been shot together. By the end of his statement, Malkani also spilled the beans on their first scene and revealed that they shot a video call between him, his on-screen wife and other family members.

Also Read | 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Written Update | March 20: Daadi Forgives Avinash And Ganga

Furthermore, Malkani's co-actor Anuj Kohli also spoke about the same and stated that it is a different yet exciting opportunity for all of them and added that It is all about using technology wisely. Briefing more about how the entire process of shooting from home will work, Kohli said that they will receive their dialogues and details about the scenes in advance. He concluded his statement saying after the directors approve their shots, all of them will be finally woven together and edited.

Also Read | 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Written Update | March 19: Saraswati And Guddan Join Hands

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.