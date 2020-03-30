The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

What Is 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Cast Up To During Coronavirus Lockdown?

Television News

'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' actors Kanika Mann, Nishant Singh Malkani, & others are spending their time indoors, engaging in various activities. Read on.

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

The shooting of Zee TV's Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega was stalled due to the lockdown declared by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Following this, the actors of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega had to stay indoors. Here is what the cast of the show is up to amidst the complete lockdown. 

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega cast during the lockdown

Kanika Mann 

Kanika Mann seems to be keeping herself busy with several household chores. From cleaning to cooking, the Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actor is seen doing it all during the lockdown. Besides spending her time doing household chores, Kanika Mann also seems to be spending time learning different gizmos. Check out. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kanika Mann 🦋 (@officialkanikamann) on

Also Read | Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Written Update Mar 23: Avinash & Ganga Get Insulted At The Party

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kanika Mann 🦋 (@officialkanikamann) on

Also Read | See How Dheeraj Dhoopar, Vishal Aditya Singh And Other Television Actors Celebrated Holi

Nishant Singh Malkani 

Nishant Singh Malkani, who plays the lead role in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is busy clicking selfies and making his fans aware of the importance of a healthy lifestyle. He often posts 'what he eats in a day' on his social media, inspiring his fans. Check out what is Nishant up to during lockdown:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nishant Singh Malkani 🎥🎬💣 (@nishantsinghm_official) on

Also Read | Baaghi 3 In High Demand For A Re-release, Premier On Television And OTT Platforms

Nishant Singh Malkani during lockdown

Meanwhile, other actors of the show have been treating fans with sneak-peeks of their quarantine life too. Shweta Mahadik, Dalljiet Kaur, and others are spending their time with their family and loved ones. Here's what they are doing during the lockdown:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shweta Mahadik (@shwetmahadik) on

Also Read | Richa Chadha Becomes A Member Of The Advisory Board Of Women In Film And Television India

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shweta Mahadik (@shwetmahadik) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dalljiet Kaur (@kaurdalljiet) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dalljiet Kaur (@kaurdalljiet) on

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Dalgona Coffee
HOW TO MAKE DALGONA COFFEE
Yogi
YOGI ADITYANATH ON COVID-19
Health Advisory
HEALTH ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ELDERLY
Shaktimaan
'SHAKTIMAAN' SEQUEL IN THE WORKS
Indian
TWO ARMY OFFICERS TEST POSITIVE
Germany
GERMAN MINISTER COMMITS SUICIDE