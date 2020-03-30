What Is 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Cast Up To During Coronavirus Lockdown?

The shooting of Zee TV's Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega was stalled due to the lockdown declared by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Following this, the actors of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega had to stay indoors. Here is what the cast of the show is up to amidst the complete lockdown.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega cast during the lockdown

Kanika Mann

Kanika Mann seems to be keeping herself busy with several household chores. From cleaning to cooking, the Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actor is seen doing it all during the lockdown. Besides spending her time doing household chores, Kanika Mann also seems to be spending time learning different gizmos. Check out.

Nishant Singh Malkani

Nishant Singh Malkani, who plays the lead role in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is busy clicking selfies and making his fans aware of the importance of a healthy lifestyle. He often posts 'what he eats in a day' on his social media, inspiring his fans. Check out what is Nishant up to during lockdown:

Meanwhile, other actors of the show have been treating fans with sneak-peeks of their quarantine life too. Shweta Mahadik, Dalljiet Kaur, and others are spending their time with their family and loved ones. Here's what they are doing during the lockdown:

