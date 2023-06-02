Mahabharat Actor Gufi Paintal Unwell And 'in Pain', Tina Ghaai Urges Fans To Pray For Him

Mahabharat actor Gufi Paintal has not been keeping well. TV actress Tina Ghaai took to her social media handle to share an update on Paintal's health. There is no confirmation about his health by his family members.

Ghaai took to her Instagram handle to post a picture of her friend Paintal. Along with it, the actress revealed that Mahabharat’s Shakuni Mama is unwell and in pain. She also urged fans and followers to pray for his good health and speedy recovery.

About Tina Ghaai

Tina Ghaai starred in movies like Apna Desh Pyare Log, Purani Haveli and more (Image: Tina Ghaai/Instagram)

Tina Ghaai is a popular actress who has featured in Hindi television shows and movies. She starred in one episode of Ramayan and also a few episodes of Mahabharat Katha. She also played a pivotal role in movies like Apna Desh Pyare Log, Purani Haveli, Sau Saal Baad and Shiv Shakti.

Gufi Paintal in Mahabharat

Gufi Paintal essayed the role of cunning mastermind Shakuni Mama in the television adaptation of the Hindu epic Mahabharat. Though the show aired in 1988, the 78-year-old actor is still known for his portrayal of the evil character. Paintal’s Mahabharat was helmed by BR Chopra and ran for two years. Its actors are still popular for the roles they played in the series.

Gufi Paintal roles in other television shows

Though he is best known for his portrayal of Shakuni Mama in the show Mahabharat, Paintal is also credited with an immense body of work. He also played pivotal roles in shows like Bahadur Shah Zafar, Kanoon, Sauda, Om Namah Shivay, Akbar Birbal. Not just TV shows, Paintal also featured in a number of films.

He played roles in films like Rafoo Chakkar, Dillagi, Des Prades, Ghoom and Samrat & Co. Before debuting as an actor, Gufi Paintal trained as an engineer. Apart from acting, he is also credited with direction. He has directed Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu.