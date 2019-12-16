Gurmeet Chaudhary And Debina Bonnerjee Welcome A New Member To Their Family; See Pics

The power couple Gurmeet Chaudhary and Debina Bonnerjee have been married for eight years. Besides having a successful acting career, the duo is very popular among their fans for always giving couple goals to their fans. Recently, the couple posted pictures of a new member that has been added to their family. He is very small and very adorable. The couple revealed to their fans through social media that they are very happy that they are parents of the new member. He happens to be a small Chihuahua. The celebrity couple would be calling him Pablo. He is white in colour and has black patches on his body. Pablo has caramel brown patches around his eyes, making him look one of the cutest little dogs on Instagram at the moment.

As soon as the couple posted pictures of their new family member, the fans could not help but shower them with love. Reactions started coming in and there were fanmade pictures getting posted all over social media. Gurmeet Chaudhary and Debina Bonnerjee have appeared together on many reality shows. They have been a part of Nach Baliye, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Pati Patni Aur Woh. Apart from that, they were paired together in the TV series Ramayan in 2008-2009. They portrayed Ram and Sita.

Fan reactions

Hi cutie little Pablo your new parents gonna love so much❤❤❤

Welcome to our GurFamily 😻🌼#GurmeetChoudhary @imdebina pic.twitter.com/SZ56bkoiMd — Sℴท¡🖤:･ﾟ (@SillySoni2) December 16, 2019

#PABLO 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗

ALREADY IN LOVE WITH U ❤@gurruchoudhary ji Tuhada Pablo behadd Cute hai 🥰😘#GurmeetChoudhary pic.twitter.com/6IUgPO40fX — GURMEET DEEWANI PUNEET (@SekhonPuneet) December 16, 2019

