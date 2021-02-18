Gurmeet Choudhary And Debina Bonnerjee Meet Governor Of UP Anandiben Patel

TV couple, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee who were in Ayodhya to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary met Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel. Gurmeet took to his Twitter handle to share a picture with the former chief minister of Gujarat.

"Was a pleasure meeting Her Excellency Anandiben Patel Governor of UP at Raj Bhavan. We thank Anandiben ji for taking out time to meet us," he wrote. The popular couple, who played Lord Ram and Sita on the TV show 'Ramayana' in 2008, celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in Ram Janmbhoomi, Ayodhya on February 16.

Was a pleasure meeting Her Excellency Anandiben Patel Governor of UP at Raj Bhavan. We thank Anandiben ji for taking out time to meet us. @anandibenpatel @GovernorofUp

.@imdebina @amitsinghbjp @ABatra18 #UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/8srG5hzMB6 — GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) February 17, 2021

On Tuesday, they set off for their journey and shared a selfie enroute to the venue. Twinning in shades of green, Gurmeet wrote that they were 'blessed' to be visiting Ayodhya for the important milestone of their life.

Last year, when Ramanand Sagar's 90s show Ramayan had made headlines and reportedly set records during the COVID-19 lockdown with its re-telecast too, Gurmeet-Debina's version was also re-aired.

From the same makers #ramanandsagar sagar arts Coming to your home from tomorrow. #ramayan details below #JaiShreeRam @imdebina

・@DangalTV

The epic which everyone is waiting for will make an auspicious start from tomorrow. Watch Ramayana, a tale of promises and ideologies.. pic.twitter.com/0c8J9kcqx0 — GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) April 25, 2020

Meanwhile, the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary by posting heartwarming messages for each other on social media. They also posted a video from a date, where they were seen dressed in style, enjoying desserts and romantic glances.

Gurmeet Choudhary talks about battling COVID-19 with wife; shares his views on 2020

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee celebrate anniversary in chic European style

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.