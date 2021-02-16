Gurmeet Choudhary And Debina Bonnerjee Celebrate Anniversary In Chic European Style

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee recently celebrated their wedding anniversary with a fancy meal and the pictures from the event were sgared on social media. Both the artists shared adorable photographs from their special day with an artificial Eiffel Tower on the table. Through the caption for the posts, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee shed some light on their eternal love and how it has grown over time. Their fans have also wished them through the comments section with a bunch of heartfelt messages and emoticons.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee go chic with anniversary

Television actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee celebrated their wedding anniversary in style and the pictures are being loved by the internet. In the first picture shared by Debina Bonnerjee, the couple is seen looking into each other’s eyes while having a picnic on the terrace. The place has been studded with a variety of pink flowers which sets the correct vibe. A metallic Eiffel Tower is seen on the table while a bunch of crackers and fruits have been arranged around it.

Debina Bonnerjee is seen wearing a beautiful white two-piece — an off-shoulder crop top and a simple skirt. She has paired the dress with a bunch of golden neckpieces which add to the style quotient of the look. She has also kept her makeup pink dominant with soft curls in her hair.

Gurmeet Choudhary, on the other hand, is seen wearing a white Tshirt and a pair of matching white pants which have been topped up with a light pink semi-formal jacket. In Debina’s post, she has wished her husband a happy anniversary while expressing her undying love for him. Gurmeet Choudhary, on the other hand, has thanked Debina for being there for him, through thick and thin and for completing him. He has also wished her a happy anniversary while speaking about the beautiful moments shared with each other.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee have also thanked Lavender Skies for arranging such a Valentine’s Day setup. In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people have spoken highly of the couple and their display of love. They have also wished them luck for future endeavours.

