Gurmeet Choudhary Talks About Battling COVID-19 With Wife; Shares His Views On 2020

Paltan star Gurmeet Choudhary is one of the many actors who had contracted and recovered from the novel coronavirus. As is known, shortly after Gurmeet Choudhary's COVID test came back positive, he, along with his wife, who also tested positive, presumably quarantined themselves. Post his fight with the novel coronavirus, it was observed that the actor had resumed work and made a film in the year that went by. And now, in an interview with SpotBoyE, he has opened up about his COVID-19 contraction and recovery, the moment when Gurmeet Choudhary's COVID test came back positive, and many more such topics.

What Gurmeet Choudhary had to say:

While talking about his COVID-19 diagnosis along with his wife, the 36-year-old actor/martial artist said something on the lines of it being their obvious highlight of the year. Choudhary was also quoted saying that he and his wife, Debina, fought the novel coronavirus like warriors with the assistance of their doctors while being presumably quarantined for a large part of the whole episode. Choudhary also recollected donating his plasma, which was laced with COVID-19 antibodies, post recovery. While concluding his train of thoughts in connection to the episode, the actor was also quoted saying that the year that went by has taught him to be kind to other fellow living beings and be helpful towards them. He ended his trip down memory lane by promising to the interviewer that the lessons that he has learned in 2020 are something that he will keep with himself forever and will continue to live by his lessons for as long as he can.

On the topic of the shows that he liked watching during the year, the actor recalled that amongst the many shows that he got to see in 2020, the Disney+ Hotstar special show known as Special Ops was one of his many favourites. Chaudhary also revealed that the Pratik Gandhi-frontlined Hansal Mehta directorial, Scam 1992 was a part of his list of favourite shows. In addition to the two, the actor lauded some pieces of work that starred the likes of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, and Jaideep Ahlawat, to name a few.

Gurmeet Choudhary's filmography:

On the work front, the Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi actor was last seen in Wajah Tum Ho and the J.P Dutta directorial, Paltan. The actor made his television debut with the help of the mythological show, Ramayan, in which he played Lord Ram back in 2008. Gurmeet ended up playing many characters since then, such as Maan Singh Khurana, the love interest of the titular character in Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi and Yash Sindhia in Punar Vivah, amongst others.

