Gurmeet Choudhary And Debina Bonnerjee Tie The Knot Once Again After A Decade

One of television's most adored couples, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, who never cease to impress their fans with constant adoration of each other, have been going strong since a decade into their marriage. Marking a decade of their love-filled relationship, the duo decided to get married again, this time in full-blown Bengali traditions. Both Gurmeet and Debina took to their respective social media handles to share glimpses from their private ceremony, leaving fans awestruck.

The duo, who starred together in the show Ramayan as Ram and Sita, originally tied the knot a day after Valentine’s Day on February 15, 2011. They have since appeared in several reality shows, including Nach Baliye 6, while never failing to set major 'couple goals' with their social media posts.

Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee get married again

Taking to their Instagram handles on Monday, October 4, the celebrity couple can be seen clad in gorgeous wedding attires. Gurmeet can be seen donning a subtle, cream coloured Kurta paired with a dhoti, while Debina's traditional red Bengali saree, coupled with gold accessories makes her look dreamy. Both of them captioned their photos "Finally[sic]."

Take a look:

More about the Ramayan couple's love story

The duo's relationship goes back to 2006 when they crossed paths during a talent contest 'Sahara’s Mr and Mrs Bollywood', post which their close bond culminated into marriage. Gurmeet took to his social media handle a few years back and revealed that they indeed eloped in 'Sathiya style'. Uploading pictures from their 'running away' ceremony, the actor wrote, "Throwback to this crazy time when Debina and I ran away and got married Sathiya style #love #marriage[sic].” Their traditional Hindu wedding took place 10 years ago, after which the one with Bengali traditions was long due. The photos come after the duo's surprise trip to Kolkata.

On the professional front, Choudhary, who has worked in popular serials like Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, Punar Vivaah - Zindagi Milegi Dobara among others, was last seen in the film, The Wife. Meanwhile, Debina, who last appeared as the lead antagonist in Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, has been a part of serials like Santoshi Maa, Vish: A Poisonous Story, Yam Hain Hum among others.

(Image: @guruchoudhary/Instagram)