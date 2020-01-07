Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee And Other Couples Who Fell In Love On Sets

Television celebrities end up spending most of the time of their lives on set. Sometimes in between shoots, these celebrities bond up a little too much and end up falling in love with each other. Here are some of the top television celebrities who met on set and ended up being together forever.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee were introduced to each other through a common friend. Debina Bonnerjee came to Mumbai for a talent contest but ended up settling here, that is when she was officially introduced to Gurmeet Choudhary. They became overnight stars after they starred in Ramayan as Ram and Sita. Theu have been married since 2011.

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheikh

Sanjeeda Sheikh and Aamir Ali have been friends for a long time. They were known as one of the most beautiful looking couple in the telelvision industry. After they started dating, they decided to take their relationship one step ahead and participated in Nach Baliye in 2007, as a couple.

They won against Rakhi Sawant and Abhishek Awasthi. The couple was then seen in many other serials like Kya Dill Mein Hai and Ek Hasina Thi. They tied a knot on March 2, 2012.

Mugdha Chaphekar and Ravish Desai

Ravish Desai and Mugdha Chaphekar started their careers in the TV industry, individually. He was seen in the hit serial, Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi...Meri Bhabhi and Mugdha was seen as Princess Sanyogita in Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan. They were paired opposite each other in Satrangi Sasural, and after meeting each other on sets, they fell in love. They got married in 2016.

Ravi Dubey - Sargun Mehta

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta played the role of a husband and wife in the serial 12/24 Karol bagh and they first met each other when they were auditioning for the role. After the show started, they realised they were actually similar in nature and started dating instantly. On the sets of Nach Baliye, their bond grew stronger and that is where Ravi Dubey, went down on his knees to propose her. They finally got married in 2013 and have been together since then.

