Aamir Ali And Sanjeeda Sheikh Are Proof That Fairy Tale Romances Come True

Television couple Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheikh are one of the most loved couples in the industry. What started as a friendship has now translated into a happy marriage. Aamir and Sanjeeda are proof that fairy tale love stories are a possibility. While talking about their first date in an interview with a national daily, Sanjeeda said that there was no cliché first date for them. They just went out for a meal together as friends and were then joined by a few friends sometime later. Sanjeeda also joked that when one comes to think of it, it was not even a date.

When Aamir Ali proposed to Sanjeeda after almost seven years of dating, Sanjeeda had so many reactions to it because it all happened at a time when she was least expecting it. The couple even went on to participate in the celebrity couple dance reality show, Nach Baliye. They went to give fans a real look into their chemistry and that gained them the winning trophy on the show.

Here is a look at the most adorable pictures of Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheikh

