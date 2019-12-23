Sargun Mehta Has A Quirky Yet Sweet Birthday Wish For Husband Ravi Dubey

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey are one of the most popular couples on the television. The duo has been married for many years now and has been enjoying the marital bliss. Today, December 23, is a special day for the couple as it is Ravi's birthday. We have seen Ravi and Sargun's social media PDA, and fans find it simply delightful. On this special occasion, Sargun showered all her love for her darling husband and posted an amazing and lovely birthday wish for her husband. Sargun mentioned in her caption that Ravi is the sun of her solar system and he the source of happiness and love in her life.

Check out the post here:

Not just that the duo also celebrated their wedding anniversary recently. On the special occasion of their anniversary, Sargun shared a cute and lovely post for her husband. The duo is also very popular for their funny and quirky TikTok videos. Here are some of their lovely moments that Sargun shared with her fans:

Sargun and Ravi are very successful in their acting careers and are reaching new levels of success with each passing day. The couple keeps their relationship going strong with their love and understanding. Sargun and Ravi are also one of the most stylish couples of the small screen, and their Instagram posts are proof. The couple keeps sharing a glimpse of the latest happenings in their lives with their fans through their Instagram posts. The two give major relationship goals to their fans and they simply go gaga on seeing them together. Sargun is ruling the Punjabi movie industry with her talent and grace, while Ravi is a successful part of the Indian television industry.

