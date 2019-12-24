Gurmeet Choudhary Style File: Times When The Fashionable Actor Gave His Fans Style Goals

Gurmeet Choudhary is a film and television actor who has gained popularity for his portrayal of Lord Ram in the mythological show Ramayan in 2008. The actor was also applauded by the audience for portraying Maan in Geet Hui Sabse Parayi and as Yash in Punar Vivah. The talented actor also made an entry in Bollywood where he worked in films like Khamoshiyan, Wajah Tum Ho, Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana, and Paltan. Besides his acting talent, the fashionable actor also knows how to make heads turn every time that he steps out. Take a look at the times Gurmeet Choudhary inspired fans with his unbeatable style:

A day in Dubai

Gurmeet Choudhary takes a stroll through Dubai on a bright Sunday. He is wearing a Nike full-sleeved t-shirt and pants from Superdry. The actor is also sporting a pair of golf sunglasses.

Here is another look of Gurmeet Choudhary from his time in Dubai where the actor can be seen showing off his swagger in a short Instagram video.

Workoutaholic

Gurmeet Choudhary slays in casuals as he sports an Adidas black trefoil t-shirt and pairs it with joggers of the same colour. This is perfect not only for your workout session but also a fun day out with friends.

Men in Black

Gurmeet Choudhary manages to pull off a Men in Black in this one, shot by popular fashion and lifestyle photographer Mheer Jhaveri.

Weekend vibes

Gurmeet Choudhary sure knows how to drive in style as he poses alongside a Medcecdez Benz. The actor can be seen rocking a perfect casual look, giving his fans an early weekend vibe.

