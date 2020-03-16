Hansika Motwani's Vacation Pictures From Maldives Will Make You Yearn For A Holiday

Hansika Motwani is a South superstar actress who has worked with the biggest stars in the industry. She is also one of the much-loved celebrities in Tollywood. Hansika Motwani is known for her brilliant acting skills, drop-dead gorgeous looks and fearless fashion statement.

Read: Hansika Motwani Is 'awestruck' With 'master-blaster' Sachin Tendulkar; See Pic

Hansika Motwani is counted amidst the busiest actors down south, who have featured in several Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films. Some of her best works include Aranmanai, Maan Karate, Settai and numerous others. Hansika Motwani enjoys a massive fanbase and keeps on teasing her admirers with her charming photos.

Hansika Motwani's vacation photos will blow your mind

The Koi Mil Gaya actor is currently in a vacation mode and enjoying her holiday in the exotic land of Maldives. Hansika Motwani's vacation photos from Maldives are breaking the internet. Take a look at some alluring Motwani's vacation pictures from her Maldives getaway.

Hansika looks like a ray of sunshine in this photo

Hansika Motwani looks in super-relaxed mood in this photo. She can be seen enjoying the view while laying on a swim-bed. In this Hansika Motwani's vacation picture she looks breathtaking in a yellow swimwear.

Read: Hansika Motwani-Simbu 'are Back' For A Movie, Excited Fans Wonder If They Have 'patched-up'

Hansika showing off her impressive flexibility

Hansika is a fitness enthusiast and doesn't shy away from showing her flexibility skills in her photos as well. In Hansika Motwani's vacation picture near the bear side, she can be seen doing a full back arch asana.

Read: Top Hansika Motwani Movies That You Must Add To Your Watchlist

Hansika slays in a printed red-white swimsuited

This Hansika Motwani's vacation picture will make you pack your bags, and head for a holiday. The stunning actor is resting on a hammock, covering her face with a hat in this photo.

Read: Hansika Motwani's Recent Traditional Outfit Is Goals For Many; Read On How?

H.Motwani enjoys the beach view

In this Hansika Motwani's photo, the Settai actor can be seen enjoying the serene view of the ocean in a gorgeous off-shoulder boho dress.

Read: Hansika Motwani: The Actor's Stunning Style Statement

On the work front, Hansika was last seen in Tenali Rama Krishna BA BL opposite Telugu superstar Sundeep Kishan. The film did good business at the box-office.

Source: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.