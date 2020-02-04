Top Hansika Motwani Movies That You Must Add To Your Watchlist

Hansika Motwani is busy promoting Tenali Rama Krishna BA BL alongside Telugu superstar Sundeep Kishan. The actor has appeared in a couple of hit movies like Koi..Mil Gaya, 100 and Aambala. She began her television career with the famous series Shaka Laka Boom Boom. Here's a list of the top movies starring Hansika Motwani that fans need to watch.

Koi...Mil Gaya

This is one of the most famous action-drama-romantic movies which got released in the year 2003. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the film revolves around the story of a young man with mental disability who joins his father's work in communicating with the outer space. That later leads to something wonderful. Along with Hansika Motwani, the movie features Hrithik Roshan, Rekha and Preity Zinta.

100

100 is an action film that features Hansika Motwani, Atharvaa Murali, Radha Ravi, and Yogi Babu. Directed by Sam Anton, the plot revolves around the story of a cop who works in a police control room and tries to solve a mysterious case of a kidnapped girl. The movie was released in the year 2019.

Aambala

Aambala is an action-comedy movie that was released in the year 2015. The film revolves around the story of a man named Saravanan and his two brothers who visit their native place to make peace between their father and three aunts. The aunt hates their brother for assassinating their father. The film features Hansika Motwani, Vishal and Prabhu in the lead roles.

Billa

This is one of the most popular movies of Hansika Motwani. The film features Prabas, Anukha Shetty and Motwani in pivotal roles. Directed by Meher Ramesh, Billa revolves around the story of a police inspector who sends a gangster that looks similar to uncover the deep secrets of the gang.

Size Zero

Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, the movie was released in the year 2015. Size Zero revolves around the story of a lady named sweety who gets shocked when she hears the news of her friends falling sick after joining the slimming centre. She later opens a campaign that focuses on being fit rather than slim. Along with Hansika, the film features Anushka Shetty, Arya, and Sonal Chauhan in the lead roles.

