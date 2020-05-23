Happy Eid Al Fitr 2020: 5 Hina Khan Outfits To Take Inspiration From This Eid

Hina Khan has always taken the fashion game a notch higher with her uber cool style statements. From the stylish gowns she wears at various events to her ethnic outfits, all of them are top-notch. Some of these outfits from Hina Khan's Instagram can give you Eid outfit inspiration. Here are a few Eid al Fitr outfits inspired by actor Hina Khan:

Outfits Inspirations from Hina Khan's photos on Instagram

Hina Khan posted this picture of herself in a shimmery outfit on the occasion of Eid. Hina Khan paired her beautiful golden sharara with a red chunni. The beautiful detailing done on her outfit made it more beautiful.

To complete her outfit, Hina Khan wore a pair of large jhumkas. Her hair was parted in the middle and tied in a neat low bun, making her look elegant. For the makeup, she wore extended lashes that gave volume to her eyes and kept her makeup minimal.

Hina Khan also posted another picture on the occasion of Eid in a heavy pista green outfit. The top of her sharara was beautifully embellished while her chunni matched the colour of her pants. She wore large loop designer earrings and opted for a no-makeup look, with little makeup on her eyes. For the lipstick, she went for a blush pink shade.

Another Eid outfit inspiration you could take from Hina Khan is the yellow sharara. The cotton sharara was simple, but the yellow colour looked vibrant, making Hina Khan look even more gorgeous. She wore golden jhumkas and a flower ring that went well with her outfit and matched the floral prints on her outfit. Hina Khan tied her hair into a sleek low bun and posed for the pictures happily.

This outfit inspired by Hina Khan can be apt for you to wear on the occasion of Eid. Hina Khan looked stunning in her chikaneri material blue Anarkali. She paired her Kurti with matching blue palazzo pants and a white dupatta. She tied her hair into a simple bun and wore loop earrings with her outfit.

If you're looking for a simple yet elegant outfit to wear on Eid, the white chicken material sharara is just beyond perfect. You can take inspiration from Hina Khan and wear large oxidised earrings and ring with her outfit to make it look trendy. We loved how the actor half-braided her hair.

