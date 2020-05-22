When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020 In USA? Everything You Need To Know About The Festive Event

Eid Al Fitr is one of the most auspicious holidays for Muslims around the world. It marks the first day of Shawwal in the Islamic calendar. It also marks the end of the month-long fast of Ramadan. In some countries, the feast lasts up to three days.

When is Eid Al Fitr 2020 in USA? Everything you need to know about its significance

When is Eid al Fitr 2020 in USA?

According to reports, Eid Al Fitr in the USA will be celebrated on Saturday, May 23, and will end in the evening of Sunday, May 24. Eid Al Fitr will not be observed as a public holiday in the USA as it falls essentially on a weekend. Hence, most businesses follow the regular schedule as per their time tables. However, Eid Al Fitr is a major public holiday in Islamic countries.

What do people do on Eid al Fitr?

Eid Al Fitr is considered as one of the most important holidays in the Muslim calendar. Hence Muslims all around the world wake up early and pray at an outdoor prayer ground or a mosque. People who celebrate the festival dress up in fine clothes and decorate their homes with bright lights and other decorations. Furthermore, all wrongdoing is to be forgiven on this day and money is given to the poor. Special food is prepared on this occasion and relatives and close friends are invited for visits. The festival also reminds people to praise God for the infinite wonders and thus the prayer is conducted as the primary and the first thing in the morning.

Eid Al Fitr background

Eid Al Fitr is also known as the festival of fast-breaking. It signifies the end of Ramadan and the start of a feast that lasts up to three days in some parts of the world. One cannot predict the date of Eid Al Fitr precisely on the Gregorian calendar. This is because a confirmed sighting of a new moon itself marks the day for Eid Al Fitr. Also, the new moon may be earlier or later in some parts of the world hence Muslims all around the world celebrate Eid Al Fitr on closely different dates depending on this factor.

