Alvida Jumma Mubarak Quotes In Urdu To Share With Your Beloved Ones On This Auspicious Day

Also known as 'Jumma Tul Wida', Alvida Jumma is a festival celebrated by the Muslims across the globe on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramzan. "Alvida Jumma" means "Friday of farewell", and it is considered to be the second holiest day of Ramzan. This day holds a great prominence for Muslims worldwide as it marks an important event for all the followers of the Islamic religion around the world. The common practice observed by Muslims on this day is waking up early in the morning, taking a bath, and wearing new clothes.

Also Read | Jamat Ul Vida Quotes To Share With Friends & Family On This Auspicious Day

Later, they offer prayers, recite the Quran and seek blessings from Allah. According to their religious beliefs, generous acts like helping the poor and needy in this day brings them prosperity. However, celebrating this auspicious day with your loved ones this year might not be a great idea. Therefore, here is a list of Alvida Jumma Mubarak Quotes in Urdu which you can send your loved ones to celebrate Alvida Jumma.

Also Read | Jamat Ul Vida Quotes In Hindi To Send To Your Loved Ones On This Holy Day

Alvida Jumma Mubarak Quotes in Urdu to send your beloved ones this year

آپ کسی کو جو بہترین تحفہ دیں گے وہ دُعا ہے۔ الویڈا جمعہ مبارک

اپنی پوری کوشش کرو اور باقی کام اللہ ہی کرے گا۔ الویڈا جمعہ مبارک

نماز سے چیزیں بدل جاتی ہیں۔ فکر کچھ بھی نہیں بدلتی ہے۔ جمعہ مبارک!

دعا آپ کا ہتھیار ہے ، اسے اپنی پریشانیوں کے خلاف استعمال کریں۔ الویڈا جمعہ مبارک

یہ جمعہ آپ کی زندگی کو اسلام کی تعلیمات سے ہلکا کرے اور آپ کو تباہی سے بچائے۔ جمعہ مبارک ہو۔ الویڈا جمعہ مبارک

خوبصورت ماہ رمضان کا آخری جمعہ۔ اللہ پاک ہماری ساری دعائیں قبول فرمائے اور ہم سب کو معاف فرمائے۔

جیسا کہ جمعہ کا دن مسلمانوں کے دل میں چمکتا ہے ، کیا آپ بھی ان لوگوں میں شامل ہوسکتے ہیں جو اس کو قبول کریں گے

نماز جمعہ کی سلامتی اور برکات

نماز جمعہ کی سلامتی اور برکات رمضان کسی کی زندگی بدل دے

لیکن اس کا دورانیہ بہت ہی مختصر ہے

جو گنتی میں گزر جاتا ہے۔

الوداع رمضان

الویڈا جمعہ مبارک

لیکن اس کا دورانیہ بہت ہی مختصر ہے جو گنتی میں گزر جاتا ہے۔ الوداع رمضان الویڈا جمعہ مبارک ہم سب اس رمدا کو دیکھ کر اور اس کی گواہی دیتے ہوئے خوش ہیں لیکن سب سے زیادہ خوشی وہ ہے جو رمضان کے بعد بہتر طور پر تبدیل ہوتا ہے۔ الویڈا جمعہ مبارک۔

اے اللہ! اس رمضان کے بعد میری رہنمائی کریں اور نیک سلوک کو جاری رکھنے میں میری مدد کریں جو میں نے اس مقدس مہینے میں تیار کیا ہے۔ الویڈا جمما

آج جمعہ ہے۔ مثبت رہیں شیطان کو آپ کی روحانی خوشی چوری کرنے کی اجازت نہیں ہے۔

Also Read | Salman Khan's Quotes That Can Serve As Inspiration For Fans; Check Out

Also Read | World Goth Day Quotes To Share On This Remarkable Day; Check Out