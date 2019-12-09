Harry Styles And Liam Payne Have A Mini-reunion At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Recently, ex-One Direction member Liam Payne and Harry Styles had a mini-reunion at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. They both performed their recent hit singles which were released on the same day. Including this, even Niall Horan released his song on the same day which was Put A Little Love On Me. Harry Styles and Liam Payne released Adore You and Live Forever respectively.

What happened at the reunion?

Harry, during his performance, sang What Makes You Beautiful which was the first and a trademark song of One Direction. While they both did not click any photos together at the reunion but Liam did give details of what it was like meeting Harry at the festival. However, the 26-year-old singer also revealed that he had not met Harry for a very long time. Get Low singer also said that it was really nice seeing him perform and furthermore added that the Sign Of The Times singer is still the same boy. Stack It Up singer also posted a story on his Instagram handle expressing love for his former bandmate. Meanwhile, there were also speculations about the One Direction is going to reunite soon. Liam Payne said that he thinks that the band will get back together now that they all have released their solo albums.

Liam Payne also shared some images and videos from his performance at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Apart from this Polaroid singer also posted a picture with his former bandmate Louis Tomlinson. Check out the images.

