'Hasmukh' Creator Nikkhil Advani Accepts That The 'writing Could Have Been Much Better'

Hasmukh is the latest show on Netflix starring Vir Das, and the show had created a tremendous buzz before its release. However, the show has got some mixed reactions from fans. The makers of the show are completely aware of this and hence Nikkhil Advani has spoken about what they could have done better in the show.

Nikkhil Advani accepts that 'writing could have been much better'

According to a news portal, Nikkhil Advani mentioned that Hasmukh was perceived as a comedy. According to him, the Netflix show was not a comedy and had no intention of making the audience laugh out loud. Nikkhil said that Hasmukh was a tale of morality versus ambition. However, he admitted that the writing for the show could have been better. Having said that, Nikkhil also revealed that they will be getting new writers for the second season of the show. The first season of the show was written by Nikkhil Advani, Vir Das, Nikhil Gonsalves, Neeraj Pandey, Amogh Ranadive and Suparn Verma.

Nikkhil Advani mentioned that the second season for Hasmukh will be more layered. He added that people need to understand that a small-town character and his jokes cannot be like Trevor Noah. The character will try to replicate someone like a Jaspal Bhatti or a Kapil Sharma. Having said that, Nikkhil also added that maybe the positioning of the character was wrong. According to the maker, when the audience watches Vir Das, they expect great comedy and not something mediocre like it was portrayed in the show. Nikkhil Advani believed that Vir Das performed his character well and is all deserving of the praises he is getting. The makers have mentioned that the second season of Hasmukh will be a beast as compared to the first season, according to a news portal.

