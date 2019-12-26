Henry Cavill Reveals He Would Dehydrate Himself Three Days Before Shoot Of 'The Witcher'

Henry Cavill is a British actor famous for his portrayal as Superman on the big screen. In 2002, he began his career with roles in the feature adaptations of The Count of Monte Cristo. The actor has appeared in many television series and recently appeared in The Graham Norton Show. The Graham Norton Show is popular among audiences as the show host is able to get up close and personal with celebrity guests while focusing on different aspects of their culture. In the interview, the star revealed a shocking secret about his preparation for his role in the hit series.

Earlier this month, Netflix dropped the trailer of the Henry Cavill-starrer series The Witcher. The season premiered on the portal on December 20th. The show revolves around a mutated monster hunter, Geralt, who struggles to fit in a world where people prove to be more wicked than beasts. The show has been receiving appreciation by fans and stars Anya Chalotra alongside Henry Cavill.

To promote his show, Henry Cavill was invited on the Graham Norton Show, where the actor revealed many things about his character. While the actor is loved on-screen for his physique and stature, the actor revealed some rather surprising secrets about how he prepared for the role. On the show, he revealed that he cut down water for three days for The Witcher. The supernatural story of the show, on the surface, resembles Game of Thrones. The actor said on The Graham Norton Show that to prepare for the shirtless scenes in The Witcher, he would not only just follow a difficult diet, but also stay dehydrated for three days. The actor quickly clarified that he did not go thirsty for three days straight, but reduced his water consumption over the three-day period. Elaborating on the subject, he said that on the first day he would drink one and a half litres, on the second day he would drink half a litre, and then on the third day he would drink no water at all. On the fourth day, he would go on the shoot and get the scene just right.

