'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Spoilers: Tapu Sena Is Impressed By Popatlal

The recent episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah may promise even more entertainment and laughter for the audience. The recent episodes of the show focused on the Rangarang program in the Gokuldham society. Here is all you need to know about the upcoming Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah spoilers.

Popatlal plays the flute

According to a news report in Pinkvilla, the upcoming episodes will show the Rangarang program conclude leaving all the members of the society overjoyed. The members of the society will also be given some gifts by the Tapu Sena. They will also get to see Popatlal's 'talent' which will leave them mighty impressed. It was known to all that Popatlal worked as a journalist in Toofan Express, but in the upcoming episodes, he will also show his passion for music.

He will be seen flaunting his flute-playing skills in front of Tapu Sena. The flute will also be presented to him by Tapu Sena and will be seen nailing his skill as a flutist. Popatlal will not only be touched by this gesture of Tapu Sena but he will also entice them by his music.

Bhide to get arrested

The upcoming episodes also will see Bhide worrying about the expenses which were caused due to Tapu Sena's lavish arrangements for the program. He will also be seen confronting them about the same but they will remain tight-lipped. But soon, Bhide will fall into trouble because of Tapu Sena.

Bhide will end up getting arrested as the police will come to the society premises to nab him. This will occur because the contractors who had given their services during the program will file a police complaint against him for the non-payment of dues. Even though the program was arranged by Tapu Sena, since Bhide was the secretary of the society, he will be held responsible for the same.

Bhide's wife, Madhavi will also try to plead with the officials but they will not listen to her too. Jethalal will see all these events from his balcony but when Bhide calls out to him, he will be seen running back inside his house. Now, it will be interesting to see if Jethalal will help Bhide to come out of this difficult situation.

