'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Star Munmun Dutta Plays Devil In Boomerang Video

Television actor Munmun Dutta treats her fans and followers by posting regularly on different platforms. Recently, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star took to social media and shared a quirky boomerang of herself through her official Instagram handle. She has tried a new filter on the platform. Here is everything you need to know about Munmun Dutta’s latest post on Instagram. Read on:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor's quirky boomerang video

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star took to Instagram and shared a boomerang through her official handle on September 11, 2020, Friday. It shows Munmun Dutta trying out a new filter on the platform. She is visible flaunting her distinct eye colour in the video.

Munmun Dutta has donned a green outfit with a V-neck design. The actor has kept her highlighted hair loose and accessorized statement earrings with the attire. The new filter on Instagram has added a tinge of pink on her boomerang. She is flaunting her cheeks featuring silver sparkle and bright pink lips in the latest post. Moreover, the Instagram filter has given a different colour to her eyes and highlighted them with fake eyelashes. It has also added large wings for a complete look.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, the actor wrote about her devilish look. She penned, “I can play a DEVIL ðŸ˜ˆ too !! On a scale of 1-10, how much devilish/cruel do I look ?? ðŸ˜œ. Edit - Now that I have switched off my comment section,(for obvious reasons) let me say this, I look pretty good in a DEVILISH AVATAR ðŸ˜ˆ . I rate myself 7 or 8 out of 10 ðŸ¤™ðŸ».”

Response to Munmun Dutta's post

Within a few hours of sharing the post, Munmun Dutta garnered more than 4,01,000 likes and over 910 comments on the platform. Numerous fans and followers of the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor gave her 10/10 on the video. However, she had to limit the comments on her post. She also slammed some people who did not read the caption and shared their opinion. She replied to the post itself. Check out some of the responses to Munmun Dutta’s latest boomerang clip:

