'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Cast Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi With Zest

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's cast is all set to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in Gokuldham Society. In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's new episode, the entire cast will be seen celebrating the festival with a lot of enthusiasm with their families. As per the show's tradition, the Gokuldham Society has welcomed Lord Ganpati.

Ganesh Chaturthi on 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'

Master Bhide, like every year, has taken the responsibility to organise the Ganeshotsav Pandal with Tapu Sena. He will also be seen arranging for the food and other requirements. The entire female cast of the daily will prepare modkas for the occasion. They will also be seen busy with their wardrobe choices. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's cast spoke about the festival and shared what they like the most about it.

Aatmaram Bhide, played by Mandar Chandwadkar said that the festival is particularly very special to him as he also hosts Ganpati Bappa at his own house. He added that throughout the duration of the festival, the entire atmosphere feels spiritual. Mandar Chandwadkar also shared that he feels fortunate to worship Ganeshji with both his professional and personal families.

For this joyous occasion, his real-life wife prepares special modaks for everyone on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He also told that the serial's crew brings an eco-friendly Ganpati Bappa in Gokuldham as he does at his home. It is important for everyone to protect the environment while they celebrate festivals, Mandar added.

Patrakar Popatlal also opened up about the festival and his favourite things about it. Shyam Pathak said that like every year, this year too the team will celebrate Ganeshotsav with full excitement and energy. He also revealed that this year Bhide has taken the responsibility of sorting everything out by himself so there is very little to worry about. He further shared that he finds Ganeshotsav special because it brings everyone together and during this time of the year, the atmosphere remains spiritual.

Talking about the festival with Sonalika Joshi aka Madhavi Bhide, the actor said they host Ganpati Bappa every year at home and all through the duration of his stay, the atmosphere remains vibrant with the aartis and pooja. She also said that she feels blessed to have the opportunity to host and serve Ganpati Bappa with both her personal and professional families. She revealed that on the set as the director says ‘action’, the aarti commences, the entire cast gets completely engrossed in praying and none of them even feel that they are in the middle of a shoot.

