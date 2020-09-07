Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's New Anjali And Sodhi Shares Message For Fans

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most-watched shows of the industry. The show recently made it to the headlines for changing some of their most iconic characters from the show. Roshan Singh Sodhi and Anjali Taarak Mehta are two of those characters who have been replaced. Read more to know about the new Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah new cast share messages for fans

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has recently brought in some new faces to the series. They have replaced new actors for some iconic and prominent roles of the series. Sunayana Fozdar and Balvinder Singh Suri have been roped in for playing the characters of Anjali Taarak Mehta and Roshan Singh Sodhi respectively. To address this change, the two have decided to release a message for their fans. This message was released as a video on an Instagram fan account of the show. They introduced Sunayana Fozdar as Anjali Taarak Mehta and wrote, “Special message from @sunayanaf aka Anjali Taarak Mehta Aap sab ki pyaari Anjali Taarak Mehta aka Sunayana Fozdar ki taraf se aap sab ko ek bohot hi special sa message hai! Karele ke juice se agar bachna hai toh sunna zaroor! #TMKOC #TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashmah”.

Similarly, the fan page shared, Balvinder Singh Suri’s video and wrote, “@ballusuri laye hai aapke liye special messageHumare all time energetic Roshan Singh Sodhi aka Balvinder Singh Suri aap ke liye kuch khaas sandesh leker aaye hai! Unki baatein sunnkar toh aapko pakka lassi peene ka mann karega! #TMKOC #TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashmah”. This gesture was certainly appreciated by the fans. They have been writing some lovely comments for the new cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. After watching Sunayana Fozdar and Balvinder Singh Suri’s message, the fans seem to be very excited to see the two as their favourite characters from the series.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast

Dilip Joshi as Jethalal Champaklal Gada

Disha Vakani as Daya Jethalal Gada

Bhavya Gandhi as Tipendra Jethalal Gada

Amit Bhatt as Champaklal Jayantilal Gada

Shailesh Lodha as Taarak Mehta

Munmun Dutta as Babita Iyer

Sunayana Fozdar as Anjali mehta

Tanuj Mahashabde as Krishnan Subramaniam Iyer

Mandar Chandwadkar as Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide

Balwinder Singh Suri as Roshan Singh Sodhi

Shyam Pathak as Popatlal Bhagwatiprasad Pandey

Kavi Kumar Azad as Dr. Hathi

Sonalika Joshi as Madhavi Aatmaram Bhide

