Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Rashami Desai: Here's What TV Celebs Were Doing On Weekend

As the lockdown has reportedly relaxed in the city, the shooting of many TV shows has again resumed and many TV celebs, as a result, have bounced back to work. They also took to their social media handles to share their excitement with their fans as they hit the grind again. The fans of these TV celebs may soon see them back on their TV screens again which is certainly good news lurking for them. So here is how some of the TV celebs had a ‘working weekend’ but were rather overjoyed about it.

Here is how the TV celebs spent their weekend

Surbhi Chandna

After the shootings were resumed recently, Surbhi was one of the few celebs who was all set to get back to work. She had reportedly also shared a picture of herself getting all dolled up for the shoot. The actor recently shared some stunning pictures of her messy hairdo and had a super relatable caption to it.

The Ishqbaaaz actor looked stunning in a light brown full-sleeved top which she paired up with checkered pants. She let her fans know in the caption that washing her hair was the toughest task of the day and getting ready was the second. Take a look at her lovely pictures.

Rashami Desai

Rashami is another actor who has started shooting for the show Naagin 4 which is all set to go off air soon. The actor shared a video of herself getting her hair and makeup done for the shoot. One can see the Bigg Boss 13 contestants’ makeup artists using all the precautions while doing her makeup as they can be seen having their masks on.

The actor looks stunning as she can be seen getting into the look of Shalaka again from the show. The Uttaran actor can be seen donning a yellow saree for the shoot. Take a look at the post.

Hina Khan

Hina is one celeb who does not fail to share some stunning pictures of herself on her social media. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor had a treat for her fans over the weekend as she got dolled up in a chic traditional avatar. Hina also took to her social media to share pictures of the same.

In the pictures, the actor can be seen sporting a simple white printed Anarkali suit with long sheer sleeves. She opted for a pink and blue dupatta to go along with the entire look. Her dangler earrings and traditional jootis are further adding to the look.

Niti Taylor

Niti was yet another celeb to treat her fans with some lovely pictures of herself in a traditional avatar. The Kaise Yeh Yaariyan actor opted for a green Punjabi style suit which she paired up with a matching dupatta and danglers. Take a look.

Nia Sharma

It seems like Nia has also jumped into the shoot of Naagin 4 wherein she essays the role of Brinda. The actor shares some beautiful pictures from her vanity van wherein she can be seen donning a peach-colored full-sleeved crop top and a pencil skirt with frilled helms. She paired up the look with nude heels.

