Hina Khan's Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal Calls Out Sonam Kapoor For Her Father's Day Tweet

Sonam Kapoor was recently slammed by netizens after she posted her controversial father's day wish. In her tweet, Sonam Kapoor claimed that she was ‘privileged’ thanks to her 'karma' from her past life. This enraged many fans, including Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. Rocky Jaiswal recently called out Sonam Kapoor for her ‘privileged’ tweet and said that he expected better from her.

Hina Khan’s Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal slams Sonam Kapoor for her father's day tweet

Today on Father’s Day id like to say one more thing, yes I’m my fathers daughter and yes I am here because of him and yes I’m privileged. That’s not an insult, my father has worked very hard to give me all of this. And it is my karma where I’m born and to whom I’m born. I’m proud — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 21, 2020

Above is Sonam Kapoor's recent tweet that she shared on the occasion of father's day. The actor stated that she was privileged thanks to her father, but she was still "proud", as he had worked very hard to give her all she had. Moreover, Sonam Kapoor also claimed that her current 'privileged' life was a result of her "karma".

This tweet enraged many fans, who slammed Sonam Kapoor for her insensitive comments. Even other celebs took to social media to call out Sonam Kapoor for her tweet.

Hina Khan's boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, posted a response to Sonam Kapoor's tweet on his own social media page. Rocky Jaiswal slammed Sonam Kapoor for associating her privilege with karma. He then added that if karma determined one's privilege in the next life, then he could not "begin to imagine" Sonam Kapoor's next life.

Hina Khan's boyfriend also stated that he expected more from Sonam Kapoor and was disappointed by her comments.

So, every individual who’s been denied d opportunity they deserved bcoz of #Privileges n #Nepotism deserved it for their ‘Karma’ in thr past life?

By that logic, I can’t begin to imagine ur next life @sonamakapoor !

Respectfully M’am, I expected better frm U given ur fathers BG https://t.co/KBJfRjXc9T — ROCKY (@JJROCKXX) June 21, 2020

After Sonam Kapoor's father's day post went viral on social media, several netizens called her out for her privilege. Some fans also related Sonam Kapoor's tweet to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Sonam's tweet also caused many fans to accuse her family of nepotism.

The topic of nepotism in Bollywood reemerged recently after Sushant Singh Rajput took his own life. Several netizens slammed Bollywood's elite for allegedly bullying Sushant Singh Rajput by not giving him any jobs. Due to these nepotism allegations, netizens have started to boycott star kids and Bollywood megastars. Sonam Kapoor, who comes from a family of actors and filmmakers, was trolled incessantly even before her father's day tweet.

