Hina Khan Does Not Agree With Rocky Jaiswal's Stand On Nepotism?

Hina Khan recently reacted to her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal’s tweet, in which he called out Sonam Kapoor for her outlook on things. In a recent interaction, Hina Khan indicated that she did not quite agree with Rocky Jaiswal’s stance on the much-debated topic. She said that he had tweeted whatever he felt was right and that it was his personal call.

Hina Khan on beau Rocky Jaiswal’s controversial tweet

After the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a high voltage discussion has been initiated on nepotism and the effect that it has on the entertainment industry. A number of star kids including Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Alia Bhatt have been facing the wrath of the audience who are upset over outsiders not getting equal opportunities in the film industry. In a recent turn of events, Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal decided to call out actor Sonam Kapoor over her father’s day post in which she had justified the privilege that she has had in the industry.

Actor Hina Khan was recently asked about her stand on the topic and she had a very neutral outlook towards it. In an interaction with a leading media portal, the actor said that she has always been vocal about matters which she felt required her attention. However, in this case, she was of the opinion that the tweet is Rocky’s perspective and not hers. She said that they are both different individuals and he tweets whatever is right according to him. She felt that it is his personal call and he wrote whatever he deemed fit. Hina Khan also said that she was nobody to judge him or his opinion as it is right from his perspective.

In the tweet put up by Rocky Jaiswal, he had called out Sonam Kapoor for her comment on privilege. He called out the Bollywood actor for calling her privilege an act of Karma from her past life. He also wrote that he was not expecting such a comment from her as he highly respects actor Anil Kapoor. Have a look at the controversial tweet by Rocky Jaiswal, on his official handle here.

So, every individual who’s been denied d opportunity they deserved bcoz of #Privileges n #Nepotism deserved it for their ‘Karma’ in thr past life?

By that logic, I can’t begin to imagine ur next life @sonamakapoor !

Respectfully M’am, I expected better frm U given ur fathers BG https://t.co/KBJfRjXc9T — ROCKY (@JJROCKXX) June 21, 2020

