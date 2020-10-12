Himani Shivpuri Gets 'back On Sets' Of 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan', Thanks Fans For Wishes

Actor Himani Shivpuri recently announced that she was tested negative for COVID-19. Now, the actor has returned to the sets of her current television serial, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. On October 11, Himani Shivpuri took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of her announcing that she is 'back on the sets'. Take a look at Himani Shivpuri's video from the sets of Happu Ki Ultan Paltan.

Himani Shivpuri back on sets

In this video, Himani Shivpuri can be seen getting ready in her green room. She draped a creamish and peach coloured saree. She can be seen reading her dialogues. Himani Shivpuri said, "Hi, this is my first day back to work. Main ghar aa gayi hoon. Thank you very much for your best wishes. Ab main set pe jaane ke liye bilkul taiyaar hoon. Milte hai set pe (I am totally ready to go on the set. See you on the set)". The Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge actor also thanked all her fans. She wrote, 'Back on the sets.Thank you God and your best wishes that I'm back on the sets'.

Fans wish Himani 'good luck'

Fans and followers were quick to share their responses in the comment section. One of the Instagram users wrote, 'ðŸ’you are the best i just love your language n acting is just awsome you are the best mam ðŸ’'. Wishing the actor, one of her fans commented, 'Sooooo happy. You have been a part of my childhood. From serials to movies you brought happiness in our lives. May your life be filled with loads of love, happiness and sunshine'. Another user added, 'Hey ammaji... Happu ki ultan paltan was incomplete without you... wish u a long life...may the show completes a decade'. Check out some more fans' reactions below.

Image Credits - Himani Shivpuri Instagram Comment Section

Himani Shivpuri also shared a picture of her from the sets of Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. She can be seen sitting on a 'jhoola' (swing). Sharing the picture on Instagram, Himani Shivpuri wrote, 'Back on my jhoola on the sets!'. Take a look at Himani's Instagram post.

