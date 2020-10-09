Sana Khan's Biography: Know The 'Jai Ho' Actor's Career Graph, Boyfriend & Other Details

Sana Khan recently revealed that she is "quitting the film industry to serve humanity and follow the orders of her Creator". The actor began her career in the industry as a model, followed by her appearances in advertisements and feature films. Sana Khan made her Bollywood debut in 2005 with Yehi Hai High Society. As Sana Khan bids 'goodbye' to the showbiz, let us take a look at Sana Khan's biography.

Sana Khan's movie list

Sana Khan has churned out films in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu languages. The star acted in 14 films across five languages and has appeared in over 50 ad films. She made special appearances in Bollywood blockbuster films like Bombay to Goa, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and others. Some of Sana Khan's best movie appearances include E, Silambattam, Halla Bol, Payanam, Mr. Nookayya, Kool...Sakkath Hot Maga, Gaganam, Jai Ho and many others. She was last seen in Neeraj Pandey's Special Ops.

Also Read | Sana Khan's movies before quitting showbiz; 'Bombay to Goa', 'Halla Bol' & more

Sana Khan's television projects

Sana Khan has appeared in several television reality shows. She is best known for her appearances in television shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6, Comedy Nights Bachao, Box Cricket League 2, Entertainment Ki Raat and many others. She also acquired the position of 2nd Runner-up in a Colors TV reality show.

Also Read | Sana Khan quits showbiz to serve humanity; fans say 'More power to you'

Sana Khan's boyfriend

Sana Khan dated choreographer Melvin Louis for a year. Sana Khan and Melvis Louis confirmed their relation in February 2019 and separated in 2020. The couple's breakup made some controversial headlines. The actor had accused Melvin of cheating on her with another girl. She also uploaded several screenshots, after Melvin uploaded a cryptic post on social media. Sana Khan's screenshots took the internet by storm.

Also Read | Sana Khan decides to leave showbiz; Divya Agarwal, Salman Yusuf Khan & others react

A peek into Sana Khan's social media

Sana Khan's Instagram has over 3.3 million followers. On Twitter, the star has collected over 222.5K followers. She is quite active on her social media accounts. She shares pictures from her vacation trips, family moments and her portraits. However, after quitting the show business, it is doubtful whether the actor will continue using her social media actively.

Thank you everyone for all the warm birthday messages♥️

I m not celebrating it coz of Muharram

Keeping it a humble one with with me n mom 🥰#sanakhan pic.twitter.com/1SspsClXJv — Sana Khaan (@sanaak21) August 21, 2020

Also Read | Sana Khan bids goodbye to showbiz to 'serve humanity & follow orders of her creator'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.