Remember When Hina Khan Commented On Sakshi Tanwar's Eyes? Watch Video

Hina Khan has often hit headlines for her infamous and controversial comments. Back in 2017, Hina made some comments about co-actor Sakshi Tanwar on a reality show. A video of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor talking about Sakshi Tanwar went viral on social media in no time. Take a look at Hina Khan's controversial video.

When Hina commented on Sakshi's eyes

"Aao Behen Chugli Karein"



This one is SPECIALLY for@GAUAHAR_KHAN #SakshiTanwar @iamsanjeeda

Praised By Ms Perfect @eyehinakhan

She is a REAL Friend & Colleague#BB11 Watch Share pic.twitter.com/WpLd63VIum — HerdHUSH (@HerdHUSH) November 29, 2017

Also Read | Hina Khan rings in her 33rd birthday with Sidharth Shukla & Gauahar Khan; watch video

In the video, Hina Khan can be seen talking to Arshi Khan. Talking about the actor, Hina said that Sakshi Tanwar is a brilliant actor. She also added that she loved her acting in Dangal. Arshi Khan agreed with Hina. She then went on to say that however, she doesn't like her features. Hina Khan then pointed out to her eyes and tried to explain Arshi in action that Tanwar is 'squint-eyed'.

In the same video, Hina Khan also commented on Gauahar Khan and Sanjeeda Sheikh with her fellow members on the show. Talking about Gauahar Khan, Hina said that Gauahar is less popular than her. She added that the latter has fewer followers. Hina Khan said, "Mere adhe ka adha bhi nahi hai" (not even my half). Reacting to which, Vikas Gupta said that maybe Gauahar is not active on Instagram. Hina continued and countered Vikas Gupta's argument saying: "Active toh main bhi nahi hoon". (Even I am not active).

Further in the video, Hina Khan talked about Sanjeeda Sheikh. She said that Sanjeeda looks like an angel in real life with green eyes and long naturally straight hair. Arshi Khan agreed with Hina Khan. She further added that even though she looks pretty in real life, Sanjeeda doesn't look that well on-screen.

Also Read | Hina Khan thanks fans for donating meals on b'day, says 'not less than grand celebrations'

Meanwhile, Hina Khan celebrated her 33rd birthday on October 2. She was shooting for a reality show with Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan. Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan surprised Hina with a cake. Before the trio started shooting, the birthday girl cut her cake. In the video, Hina first fed some cake to Gauahar, who then said, "God bless you, I'm gonna give you some cherry." After this, Hina shared a piece of cake with Sidharth Shukla too. Take a look at the video below.

Also Read | Hina Khan's birthday: Beau Rocky Jaiswal walks down memory lane, shares beautiful video

Also Read | On Hina Khan's birthday, here's a list of all her iconic shows from 'Naagin' to 'KZK'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.