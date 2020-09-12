Himani Shivpuri Tests Positive For COVID, Asks People In Close Proximity To Get Tested

Veteran actress Himani Shivpuri, who is currently essaying the role of Katori Devi Singh in the popular television show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, recently announced that she has been tested positive for Coronavirus. The actress shared her picture of herself from the sets of the show on Instagram while announcing her diagnosis and wrote that she has been tested positive for COVID. She further asked all the people who were in contact with her to get them tested.

Himani Shivpuri tests coronavirus positive

The highly-watched show also stars Kamna Pathak, Yogesh Tripathi, Zahara Sethjiwala, Sanjay Choudhary, and Vishwanath Chatterjee, among others. Apart from the actress, the producer Sanjay Kohli also tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

Recently, during an interview with Indian Express, Sanjay Kohli said that he had home-quarantined himself. Further, he asked those in close proximity to get themselves tested. He also thanked those who supported him during the tough times. Further, he also prayed for the well-being of all.

Read: 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' Star Rohitashv Pranked By Saumya Tandon As She Acts Being Sick

Read: 'Nach Baliye 10' To Have 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' Actor Shubhangi Atre And Her Husband?

In the same publication, it was revealed that Saumya Tandon’s hairdresser from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain also tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. However, since Saumya's hairdresser was not present at the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain sets, it did not pose a matter of concern. Ever since the shoot has resumed, Sanjay and his wife have regularly visited the sets. Some of the precautions that have been taken include the installation of additional washrooms and other rented rooms.

Meanwhile, the Happu Ki Ultan Paltan show revolves around an aggressive police officer, who becomes a timid husband at home. Happu's strong relationship with his kids, mother, and family has connected with households in the country. In the course of her career, Himani has worked in several films and TV shows over the years.

One of her most popular roles was in the Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit starrer Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Himani is known to play comic as well as negative roles with equal élan. The actress is known for portraying iconic roles in films like like Koyla (1997), Pardes (1997), Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Anjaam (1994), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001).

Read: Gaurav Chopraa Urges Fans To Take COVID-19 Seriously; Says 'I Have Lost A Lot Due To This'

Read: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Producer Sanjay Kohli Tests Positive For COVID-19, Isolates Himself

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.