Himanshi Khurana And Asim Riaz’s BTS Video From Upcoming Song 'Khayaal Rakhya Kar': WATCH

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana, who are the contestants of Bigg Boss 13, have remained in the headlines since. Himanshi Khurana, a popular Punjabi singer and Asim Riaz, an international model, fell for each other during their stay in the house. After the reality show ended, not only did the two stayed together personally, but were also seen working together on the professional front. After Kalla Sohna Nai, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana will next be seen together in their upcoming song, Khyaal Rakhya Kar. Fans cannot wait for the song to release and are going gaga about a BTS video from the song. Read ahead to know-

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz’s BTS video from upcoming song Khayaal Rakhya Kar

Not only their off-screen chemistry but also their on-screen chemistry has been making fans drool. They were first seen together in Neha Kakkar’s Kalla Sonha Nai that received millions of views on YouTube within no-time. The two artists have collaborated again and are all set to star in another music video, Khyaal Rakhya Kar. A BTS video of Asim and Himanshi from the sets of Khyaal Rakhya Kar has put the internet on fire. Both Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana took to their official social media accounts to share this BTS video with their fans.

Asim Riaz’s caption on Instagram read as he posted the video, “Who all are you excited For #khyaalrakhyakar releasing on 10th June @iamhimanshikhurana @preetindermusic @desimusicfactory”. Himanshi Khurana’s caption read, “Who all are you excited For #khyaalrakhyakar releasing on 10th June @asimriaz77.official @preetindermusic @desimusicfactory”. The song is set to release on June 10, 2020.

About Khyaal Rakhya Kar

Khyaal Rakhya Kar is sung by Preetinder. The music of the song is given by Rajat Nagpal and the lyrics are by Babbu. Gurinder Bawa is the music director of the song. Produced under the Desi Music factory, the song features Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s love story

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s romance started to brew as Himanshi Khurana entered the Bigg Boss 13 house as a wildcard contestant. Their closeness towards each other gave way to several controversies as Himanshi Khurana was already engaged at that time. However, after getting evicted from the Bigg Boss 13 house, Himasnhi Khurana called off her marriage and confessed of being in love with Asim Riaz during her guest appearance on the show. Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have officially been in a relationship since.

