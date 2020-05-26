'Bigg Boss 13' Fame Asim Riaz Shares Stunning Picture Of Himanshi Khurana On Eid

The whole world is under lockdown and many celebrities are doing different things to keep themselves and their fans entertained. Some celebs have been sharing videos and pictures of themselves and what they've been up to. Several celebrities also shared what they did this Eid.

Recently, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz took to his Instagram to shared a picture of his girlfriend, Himanshi Khurana. He shared this post on as a wish for Eid. Take a look at the post here.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz share girlfriend's pic

Bigg Boss 13 contestant and runner up Asim Riaz took to his Instagram on May 26, 2020, and shared a picture of his girlfriend, Himanshi Khurana.

In the picture, Himanshi is seen sporting green and orange ghagra choli with golden designs printed on it. She opted for long gold earrings and a gold Maangtika. Himanshi Khurana had shared this post on May 25, 2020, and in the post, she wishes her fans and wrote "Eid Mubarak Outfit @aliwarofficial Jewellery @urbanmutiyar". Take a look at both the posts here.

Image source: Asim Riaz Instagram story

Apart from this, Himanshi Khurana took to her Instagram on May 25 and shared an adorable picture of herself with Asim Riaz. In the story, she shared a sultry monochrome picture from one of their recent shoots with a fashion magazine.

In the picture, Asim Riaz was seen in a white turtleneck t-shirt as he held Himanshi by her waist and hugged her with passion. Himanshi is seen stunning in a black turtleneck top and embracing Asim by his neck. Fans are in love with the couple all over again because of the snap. Take a look at the charming picture of Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz below.

Image source: Himanshi Khurana Instagram story

After Big Boss 13, Himashi Khurana was seen in Neha Kakkar's romantic single with her boyfriend Asim Riaz. The song did pretty well on the musical charts and making the duo's popularity reach new heights. Both Bigg Boss 13 contestants have kept their love strong even after the show finished. They have reportedly introduced one another to their families too. Fans are hoping they get to see the duo get together soon.

