Hina Khan And Jennifer Winget Look Lovely In This BTS Picture From Sets Of 'Bepannah'

Hina Khan made her TV debut with the show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and since then she has come a long way. This recent throwback picture of Hina Khan that has been going viral on social media will surely prove to be a treat for her fans.

Hina Khan can be seen alongside Jennifer Winget in this BTS picture from Bepannah

The picture has Hina Khan sharing the frame with yet another talented actor of the TV fraternity, Jennifer Winget, on the sets of the latter's show Bepannah. Both Hina Khan and Jennifer Winget are looking stunning in their traditional avatars in the picture. Take a look at this beautiful picture of Hina Khan and Jennifer Winget.

Hina Khan had a cameo in the show

Hina Khan had reportedly made a cameo in the Jennifer Winget starrer show Bepannah and the picture might be taken from that day. The Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopra starrer Bepannah also marks 2 years today. The picture has Hina Khan looking lovely in a mauve coloured saree with a printed blouse which she has paired with gorgeous accessories.

Jennifer Winget is also looking lovely in a beautiful lehenga which she has worn along with a yellow blouse and a printed dark blue ghagra. Jennifer Winget has also opted for a maangtika to complete the look. Hina and Jennifer Winget are a true visual delight in these lovely pictures from the sets of Bepannah.

