When Hina Khan And Nora Fatehi Wore Similar Pink Dresses; See Pics

There are several instances where fans accidentally spot celebrities following each other's fashion footsteps. Sometimes there are slight variations to their obvious similar dresses, whereas sometimes they are not. There are cases where the accessories carried by one trigger the muse of others, but then there are cases where the entire look was aped.

When Hina Khan & Nora Fatehi donned similar pink dresses

Actor Nora Fatehi celebrated her 27th birthday and she had a blast with her near and dear ones. She shared most of the pictures from her birthday on her Instagram handle. Fans went gaga over her birthday celebration. But there was yet another thing that caught the attention of the audience and that was her dress.

The actor opted for a pink-coloured full-sleeved dress and paired it with a ring and studded adorable rings. She opted for an open hairdo. However, the stylish neon pink dress which Nora Fatehi sported on her birthday raised fans' eyebrows. Fans found that the dress was carried by yet another actor. Fatehi was in the news when she sported the outfit.

ALSO READ | 'It Is A Dream Come True,' Says Nora Fatehi On Performing At Olympia In Paris

ALSO READ | Nora Fatehi's Scintillating Moves Papped At The Mumbai Airport; Watch Video

Well, the neon pink dress was also aced by the popular TV fashion icon, Hina Khan, who is known for essaying the role of Komolika in the daily soap - Kasautii Zindagii Kay!. The acclaimed true fashionista sported the same neon pink outfit. She wore the gorgeous silky outfit during Dabboo Ratnani's calendar brunch. Hina Khan also captioned the photo and described how the colour makes everything look pretty.

The actor paired the outfit with nude-coloured toe-pointed heel and some dainty accessories like a ring and earring. The puffed open hairstyle completed her look. Take a look at the dress sported by Hina Khan.

ALSO READ | Aamna Sharif And Hina Khan's Best Looks In All-black Outfits

ALSO READ | Hina Khan Shows How To Wear A Mask Correctly; Narrates Points To Cope With Coronavirus

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.