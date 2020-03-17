Jennifer Winget Has Message To Share With Fans Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

Jennifer Winget recently shared a gorgeous picture of herself along with a serious message for her followers. She can be seen giving the people some advice on how to deal with the current Coronavirus situation. She has mentioned how one must not touch their face at any cost in such a crisis.

Jennifer Winget’s advice for fans amidst COVID-19

Jennifer Winget is one of the most followed actors of the television industry. She recently put up a picture of herself along with a piece of advice for her fans amidst the Coronavirus situation. She has put up a picture where she can be seen touching her face. In the caption, however, she has asked her followers to not touch their faces as advised by most of the health experts. She has added a hashtag that mentions that the advice is issued under public interest. In the picture posted, Jennifer Winget can be seen posing for a close-up shot. Her makeup in the picture is well done, giving her an elegant look. She can be seen wearing a nude lip colour while her hair has been left loose. Have a look at the post here.

Fans congratulate Jennifer Winget

Fans have been showering Jennifer Winget with wishes as her show Code M was labelled as the most viewed original show on ZEE 5. They have been talking about how the actor deserves this appreciation and recognition. Have a look at the posts here.

Major holds one more in her kitty for most viewed orginal series in the most of feb. Heartfelt congratulations mam to the most deserving promising character. We literally cannot wait more for season too.👏👏👌❤#CodeM #JenniferWinget #MajorMonicaMehra @jenwinget pic.twitter.com/7L2gQuXIBw — 𝒯𝒽𝒶𝒽𝓏ℯℯ𝒷 ℳℴ𝒽𝒶𝓂ℯ𝒹 (@Worships_Shahid) March 16, 2020

Congratulations Jennifer & rest of the team . For all the hardwork & efforts you guys totally deserve it . #CodeM @jenwinget https://t.co/Y2CS3LwauM — JenniferPedia (@JWingetPedia) March 16, 2020

Image Courtesy: Jennifer Winget Instagram

