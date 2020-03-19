Hina Khan Shows How To Wear A Mask Correctly; Narrates Points To Cope With Coronavirus

Hina Khan in a video urged fans and followers to stay at home amid the Coronavirus outbreak, advising that they utilize the time for focusing on their fitness. In another video, she also shared a video where she displayed the correct way of using a face mask. The actress has time and again spoken about the Coronavirus outbreak and has, in fact, urged everyone to take care, self-isolate and stay away tucked into their homes. Moreover, she has been constantly sharing updates as to how she has been spending her days and how she has also started working out at home given the gym shutdown.

Hina Khan suggests ways to cope with Coronavirus

In an Instagram post, Hina shared a video of her training session and wrote,”#InItToWinIt #WeShallGetThruThisTogether With the Covid-19 outbreak, for precautionary measures, everything around us is shut. Gymnasiums, pools, Zumba classes, dance classes everything.. but I pledge to take care of my body. we can work out at home.. we can eat right and inspire people to not give up on the bodies. Fall in love with caring for yourself, Body Mind and Spirit. It’s time to heal, It’s time to #SelfCare ...let’s exercise and learn new ways of being #WorkOutWithHinaKhan #WorkOutInStyle.”

On the professional front, Hina Khan was last seen in Vikram Bhatt's Hacked that received a warm welcome at the box office. Hacked is directed by Vikram Bhatt and is set to hit the big screens on February 7, 2020. In the film, Khan was featured alongside Rohan Shah. The plot revolves around a boy's love for an older girl and how it turns into an obsession. As per Box Office reports are concerned, the film did moderately well at the box office.

The actor is now preparing for her next titled Lines, alongside Rishi Bhutani. As per reports, the film will trace the story of a Pakistani guy who falls in love with an Indian girl. The movie will be produced by Rahat Kazmi, Tariq Khan, Zeba Sajid and co-produced by Jayant Jaiswal's Hiro Faar Better films.

