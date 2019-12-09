Hina Khan To Mohsin Khan: TV Stars Who Are Breaking Barriers Beyond Small Screen

Television is a medium that is loved by many viewers. The actors who appear on popular TV shows soon go on to become household names. The gap between the television and the film industry is reducing day by day. Many TV stars are venturing into the big screens whereas many Bollywood celebs are exploring the small screen. In recent times, there are many TV actors who moved beyond the small screens and went on to achieve several laurels. These celebs achieved these milestones by their sheer talent and determination and inevitably the love of their fans. From Hina Khan walking the Cannes red carpet to Mouni Roy making her Bollywood debut; here are some of the celebs who achieved big beyond the small screen.

Hina Khan

Hina is one of the most popular television actors who rose to fame with her stint in the popular show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor recently made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival. She stunned the fans with her charisma and grace on the occasion. Hina will soon be making her Bollywood debut with a Vikram Bhatt directorial film.

Mohsin Khan

The actor is well-known for the portrayal of Kartik in the show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He has also garnered an enviable female fan-following and fans love his chemistry with his co-star and alleged girlfriend Shivangi Joshi. Recently, Mohsin added another feather to his cap. Mohsin earned the title of the 8th sexiest man in Asia which is truly a coveted achievement.

Mouni Roy

Mouni is one TV actor who has carved a niche for herself in the film industry too. After winning several hearts in the TV industry, she made her much-awaited Bollywood debut with the film Gold opposite Akshay Kumar. Since then there was no looking back for the actor. She went on to star in the film RAW opposite John Abraham and in the film Made In China opposite Rajkummar Rao. Mouni will soon be seen in the Ayan Mukherji directorial film Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

